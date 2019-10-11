The Corner

National Review

Inside the October 28, 2019, Issue of National Review

By

Hot off the presses and in the mail it is, but for those who are NRPLUS members (You’re not? Well, subscribe right now, right here), the full contents of the big, new issue of National Review — which includes our special annual focus on energy — are available to read and enjoy, from The Week at the get-go to the last-page “Happy Warrior” (where Kyle Smith dreams about dad-based superheroes), and so much excellence in between. Such as: Douglas Murray’s cover essay on the Brexit Knot, which finds itself in the company of two great profiles. First: John McCormack grabs a beer with Senator Ben Sasse, facing reelection amidst the GOP’s identity crisis. Second: Charlie Cooke visits Justice Neil Gorsuch’s SCOTUS chambers to talk originalism and the Constitution. And then there is Jay Nordlinger’s deep dive with Ryan Crocker into America’s shifting Afghan policy. Meanwhile, the special energy section kicks off with Mario Loyola’s analysis of America’s shale-gas revolution, and the political forces determined to squash it, and also includes a look at the troubling state of the country’s electrical grid by Mark Mills.

Comments

But wait, there’s more: Kat Timpf checks in (it’s her first big NR magazine piece) about the defiance of stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle in the era of Woke Warriors.

Remember, even non-NRPLUS subscribers are permitted to read a handful of magazine pieces, so enjoy what you can. But really, do subscribe.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Economy & Business

Woke Capital Has Exposed Itself

By
For more than four years — from the opening moments of the rise of so-called woke capital — conservatives have been yelling about the blatant, obvious hypocrisy of the entire activist corporate enterprise. The same companies that imposed or threatened economic sanctions against such states as Indiana, North ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Is Ben Sasse Thinking?

By
Ben Sasse is very apologetic and carrying three cold cans of Bud Light when he enters the Senate office room where I’ve been waiting to interview him. “I’m embarrassed,” Sasse says as he hands a can to me and one to his communications director, James Wegmann. “My dad would beat my ass. I’m 67 minutes ... Read More
Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Michael Mann Succeed

By
I  enjoyed the running joke of Jarndyce v. Jarndyce in the great Dickens novel Bleak House, back when I first read it. Little did I know that one day I and the magazine that I love would effectively be caught up in a version of that interminable case, courtesy of a litigious climate scientist with zero regard ... Read More