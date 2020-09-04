Inside the September 21, 2020, Issue of National Review

The Corner

As America enters the home stretch of a dramatic presidential campaign, the cover of the September 21, 2020, issue of your favorite magazine features a timely and typically classic Roman Genn work of art, displaying “Wrong Way” Joe Biden, who just so happens to be the subject of Kyle Smith’s lead essay. Do read it. Desiring a few other recommendations of NR brilliance? Admitting up front that everything in the issue — from the initial wisecrack in The Week (“Jerry Falwell Jr. got a $10.5 million severance from Liberty, payable in a golden calf.”) to David Harsanyi’s terrific “Happy Warrior” column (this one, not so happy, decries the “abhorrently misleading” American history being taught in our schools) — is worth your attention, here are three other suggestions: Jimmy Quinn’s article demanding that Red China’s genocide of the Uyghur people be called just that, a genocide; Michael J. Lewis’s essay addressing the question “Have we lost the art of making fine public spaces?”; and Vincent Cannato’s review of what looks like an excellent history, David Paul Kuhn’s The Hardhat Riot: Nixon, New York City, and the Dawn of the White Working-Class Revolution.

NR PLUS Elections

How They Lost

By
We have two months until Election Day. And ever since the national conventions, the campaigns have been in high gear. But the polls aren’t moving. Absent a military intervention from beyond our borders, or further natural disasters, we likely know everything necessary about our two contentious political parties ... Read More
U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
Immigration

Immigration: Numbers Are of the Essence

By
Immigration was not a major theme of the recent Republican convention, but there was one sentence that caught my attention. In his speech on the first day of the event, Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Democrats really wanted to help minorities and underserved communities . . . they’d limit immigration to protect ... Read More
U.S.

Why Joe Biden Really Went to Wisconsin

By
Joe Biden really didn’t seem to want to visit Wisconsin. Just two weeks ago, his campaign decided that it was simply too dangerous to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee. If it were up to Biden, he wouldn’t have visited Kenosha and might not have even left his basement. He ... Read More
