The Corner

National Review

Inside the September 7, 2020, Issue of National Review

By

Everything old is new again, goes the wise, old tune, and the new September 7, 2020, issue of National Review turns its attention to the ideological wellspring of today’s ideological assaults on civil society. The cover piece is an important and informative essay by John D. Hagen Jr. that revisits Thomas Carlyle’s epic work, The French Revolution, to explore the madness brought about by “The Gospel of Jean-Jacques Rousseau.” Its disastrous consequences continue centuries later, on our shores, which is why you should read the essay.

Comments

If you have an NRPLUS subscription, the entire contents of this issue — the Hagen essay and so much more — are available to you right now. No such subscription? Then you will find your access quite limited. But, if you’ve not yet exhausted your monthly free-article allotment, here are a few pieces suggested for your consideration: James Copland’s essay on the intersection of policing and race, Michael Brendan Dougherty’s in-depth analysis of the tenure of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, and David Mamet’s reflection on self-interest and its role in the growth, life, and collapse of major American cities. If you are tempted by a good movie review, there is Ross Douthat’s take on An American Pickle.

This is less a recommendation than it is a random sampling, because the fact is that between its Table of Contents and the back cover, each and every article and review and column, each and every editorial and paragraph in The Week, is meaningful conservative journalism. The entire shebang truly merits your attention. So . . . don’t miss a word of this issue, or of any issue of NR. Subscribe here to NRPLUS and you won’t.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Biden’s Unrealistic Hopes

By
On the menu today: Joe Biden went out and gave the speech he needed to give -- but you can already see signs that a Biden presidency would not live up to the happy, reassuring, calming vision that it promises; a huge issue that got zero attention from Biden; one of the most hated politicians in America seems to ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Unrealistic Hopes

By
On the menu today: Joe Biden went out and gave the speech he needed to give -- but you can already see signs that a Biden presidency would not live up to the happy, reassuring, calming vision that it promises; a huge issue that got zero attention from Biden; one of the most hated politicians in America seems to ... Read More