Inside the September 9, 2019, Issue

It’s impossible to overindulge a thrill for this thrilling country and the so many star-spangled things that we love about it, right? Right! And the new issue — indeed the quite special September 9, 2019, issue — of National Review is determined to prove this. Heck, if Irving Berlin and George Cohan were alive we’re certain they’d write a song — double heck, a musical! — about this grand red-white-and-blue masterpiece that is now on its way to subscriber mailboxes, or available to NRPLUS subscribers. Get this: aside from The Week and the excellent reviews and columns found in Books, Arts & Manners section, the new issue publishes 31 pieces that reflect on individual joys that are particular to that acreage between those shining seas.

You need to get the entire issue – nay, read the entire “What We Love About America” issue. But until you do get it, let’s recommend four pieces that should have you begging for 27 more: Katherine Howell shares her delight for the summer ice-cream stand; Myron Magnet gushes over Mount Vernon, home of #1; John Miller grooves to Motown, a place, a sound, a business, an essence; while Stephen Hunter waxes about that thing you will never see in Europe: A play at the plate. Rich Lowry is in the issue’s on-deck circle, ready to shout out for baseball on the radio. Okay, that’s a fifth piece (and John Podhoretz shares his affection for the aforementioned Mr. Berlin, so that’s six).

Mark Helprin, VDH, Heather Mac Donald, Nikki Haley, Lance Morrow, and too many others to cite join in the spirit and wisdom and abiding affection for the Great Experiment, this ever-perfecting More-Perfect Union, this land that was made for you and me. Their love is our love is your love. Read the issue. You’ll . . . love it.

