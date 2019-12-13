Where Does Carter Page Go to Get His Apology?

There was a time when Carter Page was a figure of obsessive interest on cable news, back when he was presumed to be a linchpin of a Trump-Russia conspiracy. But no one who was suggesting the worst went back and made amends after the Mueller report made it clear all this was nonsense, and no one is doing it now after it has emerged that the FISA surveillance of him was abusive and approved on the basis of dishonest representations by the FBI. Page is an odd duck with foolish views on Russia, but that doesn’t justify the way he’s being treated throughout this entire stupid affair.

