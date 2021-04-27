Introducing National Review’s ‘Woke’ Education Tip Line

School buses remain parked in a lot due to the pandemic in San Francisco, Calif., April 7, 2020. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

National Review’s News Desk is launching a new tip line dedicated to reporting on the racialized curriculum marching through our nation’s schools.

Critical race theory, formerly confined to the realms of political activism and higher education, is now being pushed on children as young as five-years-old. A cottage industry of “consultants” has sprung up to teach educators how they might make children more race-conscious — and teachers who object are being ostracized.

If you’re alarmed by this trend and concerned about the direction your local schools — public or private — are heading in, please send the name of the school, details about the curriculum, and any documents you may have to wokecurriculum@nationalreview.com.