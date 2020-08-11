Introducing the Philadelphia Statement on Free Speech

The Corner

The Philadelphia Statement on free speech and civil discourse makes its public debut today. The Philadelphia Statement counters social-media mobs, cancel culture, and campus-speech policing by clearly articulating and affirming the principles of free speech and the need for civil discourse. By collecting signatories, supporters of the Philadelphia Statement hope to start a movement that will restore and strengthen the culture of free expression in America.

You can read the Philadelphia Statement here. If you agree, you can become a signatory of the Philadelphia Statement at the same link. I am one of the initial signatories, as is NR’s Kevin Williamson. You can read the list of initial signatories here.

Two of the initial signatories, Peter Wood, president of the National Association of Scholars, and Pete Peterson, dean at the Pepperdine School of Public Policy, have a thoughtful op-ed about the Philadelphia Statement out today.

Stanley Kurtz is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

