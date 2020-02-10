Investing Versus Borrowing for College

What if, instead of borrowing a typical amount to pay for a college degree and later repaying that debt, an individual went to work and invested the amount of the monthly repayments?

Economics professor T. Norman Van Cott of Ball State University was thinking about that and has written an illuminating piece for the Foundation for Economic Education. For many, that would seem to be the better move.

Of course, it’s possible to earn college credits at low expense while working, as Vance Fried shows here.

The cost of getting college credentials is high, and higher still when you contemplate the opportunity costs.