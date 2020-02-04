The Corner

Elections

Iowa Caucus Strategery: Why Cory Booker Won a Delegate

By
Cory Booker arrives to speak to reporters after the fourth Democratic presidential debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, October 15, 2019. (Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters)

Des Moines — At Drake University’s fieldhouse, Monday night’s caucus ended with an amusing twist: Senator Cory Booker, who dropped out of the race in January, won one of the precinct’s six delegates.

After the first round of voting at the precinct, only three candidates had cleared the 15 percent “viability” threshold. Out of 403 caucusgoers, Elizabeth Warren won 120, Pete Buttigieg won 101, and Bernie Sanders won 100.

That gave the caucusgoers who backed the non-viable candidates — Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, and Andrew Yang — a chance to put their heads together before the second round of voting. If they simply distributed themselves as they wished among Warren, Buttigieg, and Sanders, each of those three candidates would likely have gotten two delegates apiece.

But by banding together, the students for Klobuchar, Biden, and Yang had enough power to take one of the six delegates — and deny one to the three viable candidates. The students decided not to create an “uncommitted” delegate because they deliberately wanted to send a message that they wanted a more moderate candidate. One student suggested they back Tulsi Gabbard, but the group eventually decided it was a bad idea to support someone still in the race.

Comments

Drake sophomore Ireland Larsen, who wore her Cory Booker T-shirt to the caucus, was one of the students who proposed New Jersey senator as a compromise. And following some discussion, the students were in agreement. After the second “alignment” of votes occurred, the tally was Warren 127, Buttigieg 108, Sanders 101, and Booker 65. The gambit likely cost Sanders a precinct delegate: Sanders and Booker each walked away with one delegate, while Warren and Buttigieg each got two.

“We get a moderate. We block a delegate from going to Warren or Pete or Sanders. So that was the idea,” said Drake senior Sean Griffin, who initially backed Klobuchar. “We hope that at the end of the day maybe it shows that there’s a voice missing in the race.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More