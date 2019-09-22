The Corner

Iowa Poll: Warren 22, Biden 20, ‘Not Sure’ 14, Sanders 11

By

The latest Des Moines Register/CNN poll shows Elizabeth Warren jumping out to a two-point lead over Joe Biden in Iowa:

Warren, 22 percent

Biden, 20 percent

“Not Sure,” 14 percent

Sanders, 11 percent

Buttigieg, 9 percent

Harris, 6 percent

Klobuchar, 3 percent

Booker, 3 percent

O’Rourke, 2 percent

Gabbard, 2 percent

Yang, 2 percent

Steyer, 2 percent

Perhaps even better news for Warren is the poll’s finding that her overall favorable rating has risen to 75 percent, the best the field, with only 17 percent of likely Iowa caucus-goers having an unfavorable view of the Massachusetts senator. 

Here are the favorable/unfavorable ratings for the top candidates: 

Warren, 75/17

Biden, 66/29

Sanders, 58/36

Buttigieg, 69/13

Harris, 63/24

“This is the first major shakeup” in Iowa, says well-respected pollster J. Ann Selzer, who conducted the survey. “It’s the first time we’ve had someone other than Joe Biden at the top of the leader board.” 

The race remains pretty wide open. Sixty-three percent of likely caucus-goers polled say they could be persuaded to vote for someone else, while 20 percent say their mind is made up. Fourteen percent of voters weren’t sure of their first choice in the race.

The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are 19 weeks away.

