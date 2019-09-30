The Corner

Science & Tech

The Spy Who Nagged Me

By

Just a funny thing I noticed. I recently updated the operating system on my iPhone to iOS 13. Apple is trying to communicate to customers that they take privacy seriously, and so there is now a new prompt that comes up every so often after you update, it asks you to give various apps access your phone’s Bluetooth settings. For instance, the Dunkin Donuts app did this to me.

Comments

Digging in, I realized that the apps that use Bluetooth in this way are probably doing so to track your location. Retailers and other companies install beacons in physical locations that can identify your phone when you are nearby it if you have Bluetooth enabled for that app. It’s a tricky thing, because when you get the notice you might think you’re enabling the app to use Bluetooth connected headphones, or some other device. But that’s done through the system settings. When you enable an app to use Bluetooth, you’re probably giving permission for them to spy on you. If Apple wants to help, it should require the notices describe what the purpose of enabling Bluetooth is in each app.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Radicalism Arms Race

By
The fear of radicalism runs deep in our national DNA. So does the love of it. It’s democratic politics as the ultimate on-again/off-again romance. The Founders themselves feared that various centrifugal tendencies — faction, passions, democracy itself — would turn the country away from its republican ... Read More
White House

Prince Don

By
‘L’etat, c’est moi,” the Sun King is supposed to have said, “I am the state.” Louis XIV was one of the architects of modern dictatorship, and President Donald Trump likes more about his style than merely his taste in armchairs. President Trump, in a fashion unbecoming the chief administrative officer ... Read More
World

‘The Traveling Insult’

By
A detail of the current Ukraine scandal reminded me of something that occurred in the second Reagan administration. (Word to the wise: Each four years of a presidency used to be referred to as an “administration.” Now we tend to use the word “administration” to refer to a president’s entire time in ... Read More
White House

Trump Did It, but Should He Be Impeached?

By
Here’s a take no one will like: I’m confident he did it. I’m confident it’s impeachable. I’m just not so sure he should be impeached for it. Let’s start at the top. It’s obvious to me that President Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to launch a probe of former vice president Joe Biden in ... Read More