And So Ends the Idiotic Crisis of the Week

Trump just said in a presser that he likes obeying the law, and so won’t be bombing Iranian cultural sites. The cultural-sites flare-up was a typical Trump-era controversy. He made an ambiguous reference on Twitter to the targeting of sites important to Iranian culture, his critics accused him of contemplating war crimes, and then he foolishly doubled down, even though it was always completely obvious that the military wouldn’t have given him cultural sites on a target list, and we’d never carry out such attacks. On to the next thing.

