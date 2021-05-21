Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss the potential formation of a January 6 Commission, the Cuomo family scandal, and Nikole Hannah-Jones’s reappearance in the news cycle. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘Is a January 6 Commission Wise?’
Recommended
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Disney Pressed American Magazine to Delete Star Director's Quote Criticizing China: Report
'It goes back to when I was a teenager in China, being in a place where there are lies everywhere,' Zhao told the magazine.
Xavier Becerra Spearheads Unscientific, Anti-religious Policy at Biden’s HHS
A new gender-identity policy will harm patients and impose burdens on the consciences of religious individuals and organizations.
Violent Attacks on American Jews Prove ‘Anti-Zionism’ Is Anti-Semitism
Tell me it’s not about Jews.
Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Chicago Mayor to Resign for 'Blatant Anti-White Racism'
The statement was made in response to Lightfoot’s decision to restrict interviews to journalists of color.
Federal Judge Rules Christian College Must Comply with Biden's 'Anti-Discrimination' Gender Order
The executive order makes the college vulnerable to litigation alleging discrimination on the basis of single-sex dorms.
Palestinian Demonstrators Accost Jews in NYC's Diamond District
The demonstrators tossed a firework at bystanders, sending one woman and two cops to the hospital with injuries.