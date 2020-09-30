Is All Bad News Fake?

Jim Geraghty reviews all the ugly poll numbers and conventional markers of electoral analysis and then asks:

But if Trump doesn’t win reelection . . . and the numbers of those late polls aren’t too far from the final results . . . can we put aside this notion that every bit of bad news for your preferred candidate is nefarious misinformation and subterfuge? Can we do away with this belief that any polling that show numbers that are bad for a GOP candidate represent a nefarious effort to depress Republicans? Can we accept that not all bad news is fake news?

I bet that for the “we” he has in mind, the answer is an emphatic “no.”