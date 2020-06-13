The Corner

Culture

Is Black Lives Matter an Idea or an Organization?

By
(Joshua S. Kelly/USA Today Sports/Reuters)

Jack Fowler’s piece on the Black Lives Matter movement gets to one of the challenges for conservatives and the mainstream center-left in dealing with “Black Lives Matter”: Is it primarily an idea, or primarily an organization? This is common issue in dealing with left-wing protest movements, much as we saw with the “Women’s March.” In classic motte-and-bailey style, the marketing is aimed at a minimally controversial, broad proposition: that the police should value the lives of black Americans. And this is how it is understood by a great many of the people who use the movement’s slogan and hashtags.

Comments

But the actual organization is something else entirely: a leftist radical group with a much wider agenda and more ambitious aims, which uses the goodwill of the slogan to raise money and gain platforms. As with the Women’s March, those aims, and the rhetoric of people associated with the organization, include anti-Israel and frankly anti-Semitic messages and goals. Indeed, the first organizational platform promoted by BLM and its affiliated groups in 2016 “contained a vicious bigoted slur against the Jewish state, which the document’s foreign policy section accused of perpetrating ‘genocide’ against Palestinians. (The platform also labeled Israel an ‘apartheid state’ and joined with the BDS movement in calling for the total academic, cultural, and economic boycott of the country — a demand made for no other state),” provoking a rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League. For Republican politicians, of course, this creates a bind: Refuse to say “Black Lives Matter,” and you’ll be accused of racism; repeat the slogan, and you are endorsing a sinister radical-left organization. Even Democratic Party leaders warned their own party privately in 2015 against associating with the group, although that resolve is mostly in shambles today.

Buyer beware.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

J. K. Rowling vs. Woke Supremacy

By
Much ado has been made of J. K. Rowling’s essay explaining her “reasons for speaking out on sex and gender issues.” She has been accused of transphobia far and wide. A school in West Sussex has dropped plans to name one of its houses after her as it does “not wish to be associated with these views.” An ... Read More
World

J. K. Rowling vs. Woke Supremacy

By
Much ado has been made of J. K. Rowling’s essay explaining her “reasons for speaking out on sex and gender issues.” She has been accused of transphobia far and wide. A school in West Sussex has dropped plans to name one of its houses after her as it does “not wish to be associated with these views.” An ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Flight of the Superpower

By
America is contracting. It pulls back from the world, its people pull away from each other. Last week's Wall Street Journal report that President Trump had ordered the withdrawal of slightly more than a quarter of our troops in Germany went unnoticed amid the domestic unrest following the police killing of George ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Flight of the Superpower

By
America is contracting. It pulls back from the world, its people pull away from each other. Last week's Wall Street Journal report that President Trump had ordered the withdrawal of slightly more than a quarter of our troops in Germany went unnoticed amid the domestic unrest following the police killing of George ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny

By
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny

By
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More