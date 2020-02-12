The Corner

Is ‘Carnage’ to ‘Comeback’ Smart Politics?

In his inaugural address, President Trump famously characterized the U.S. with the phrase “American carnage,” describing “rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation.” He carried this tone with him about the state of the economy into his presidency.

As he runs for reelection, his tone has changed. He is heralding “the great American comeback,” arguing that “the years of economic decay are over.”

That’s quite a turnaround in three years. But set that aside. Is this smart politics? I discuss this in my latest Bloomberg column.

Recall that Trump won the White House with 78,000 total votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The performance of wages in those states likely made voters receptive to his message of American carnage. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, average weekly wages fell by 1.5%, 2.3% and 2.1% in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the fourth quarter of 2016 relative to the same period the year before. Wages also fell over that period in other key election states: Florida, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire and North Carolina.

It’s hard to predict how wages will perform when the election occurs in the fourth quarter of 2020. But wages have been growing in all those states, and my bet is that the trend continues. This suggests that in the places that matter, the president may be right to pivot from “carnage” to “comeback.”

Check out my column for my full argument. Your comments, as always, are very welcome.

NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Film & TV

Why Oscar Ratings Just Hit an All-Time Low

By
Watching last night’s Oscar ceremony, which I wrote about here, I thought: Who on earth is this supposed to be for? Janelle Monaé and Billy Porter are doing the opening number? These are not movie stars. The number was like an Identity Politics Rob Lowe & Snow White. The Oscar mandarins have been doing ... Read More
