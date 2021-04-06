Is CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Just Unable to Communicate Clearly?

Let’s begin by acknowledging that being director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a tough job, even tougher during a global pandemic, and even tougher when your assessments may run contrary to the interests of the president and the executive branch.

And so maybe Dr. Rochelle Walensky had a good reason to say, five days into the Biden administration, that she didn’t know how many doses of the coronavirus vaccine the country had. And maybe her switching on recommending three feet, then six feet, then three feet again for social distancing in schools was an unavoidable concession …