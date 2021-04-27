Is Climate Change More Important Than Genocide?

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 27, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Communist China is the most villainous government since the Third Reich. It is committing actual genocide against the Uyghurs. It organ harvests Falun Gong and other political prisoners who are killed to fill orders in the transplant black market. Its social-credit system targets Christians and others who act in ways of which the regime disapproves. It illegally occupies Tibet and is committing cultural genocide against Tibetan Buddhism. It has crushed freedom in Hong Kong. It threatens Taiwan. It steals intellectual property on a massive scale. The list goes on and on.

But none of that matters much to Biden’s climate czar John Kerry. He wants to make a global-warming deal so badly that all of the above-related evil can’t be allowed to get in the way of China agreeing to reduce carbon emissions. From an interview with Kerry published in Foreign Policy (my emphasis):

Right now, climate is enough of an imperative for all of our countries. China doesn’t benefit by not having America as a partner in dealing with climate. And the United States doesn’t benefit from not having China as a partner in climate. So we’re just disciplined. We have differences on economic rules, on cyber. We have other differences on human rights, geostrategic interests, but those differences do not have to get in the way of something that is as critical as dealing with climate. And China made that decision. When I was in China the other day, we negotiated back and forth in good faith. We didn’t have to insult each other or shout at each other. We had a serious, tough conversation, but we managed to find a place and a way to be able to agree and move forward.

Good grief. Is the “climate crisis” really more important than everything else — even genocide — to the point that we will swallow whatever China does outside of that issue as the cost of fighting global warming? Apparently so.

But what makes Kerry think that a country so disrespectful of international norms, the rule of law, and the most basic concept of the sanctity of human life would respect any deal that would be made?