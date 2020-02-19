Is ‘Food Insecurity’ a Big Problem for College Students?

Some claim that a great many American college students are suffering from “food insecurity” and want government to alleviate it. Others say it’s vastly overblown, and if anything should be done about it, it should be handled by schools, not by the government.

Today, the Martin Center offers a pro and con on this issue.

Sara Goldrick-Rab, a professor at Temple University and founder of the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice argues with three associates that food insecurity is a serious problem among American college students. Her solution is an expansion of federal food aid.

James Bovard, a journalist who routinely clashes with those who favor big government, takes the position that few American college students are going hungry and the feds should leave this supposed problem alone.