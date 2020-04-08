The Corner

Religion

Is Holy Week Even Possible This Year?

By

As we are living through this strange time, I called upon a friend of mine who is a bit of an expert in social distancing for a little advice about how to deal with this Holy Week and Easter — a time when the thought of singing Alleluia on Saturday night and Sunday may seem such a foreign thought.

Sr. Mary Catharine (Perry) of Jesus, O.P., is a cloistered Dominican nun in Summit, N.J. Their Our Lady of the Rosary Monastery is home to their contemplative, monastic community of women religious. It’s always quite amazing to me to visit them — they are not a far train ride out of Penn Station in Manhattan. Even when you get there, as beautiful as the town is, there’s a gas station across the street. They do seem to be in the middle of everything. But then once you enter, you are welcomed with the kind of peace that most (all?) of us are aching for.

A native of Massachusetts, Sr. Mary Catharine and I talk about her recent op-ed with advice on “social distancing” and how not to lose your soul in all of this.

Listen here:

And to read her op-ed, here’s the link.

For more information on the Summit Dominicans, here’s their website.

And the fiction book she’s written, which we mention along the way, Amata Means Beloved.

This is part of a new series of “virus-free forums” sponsored by the National Review Institute — providing content on, in this case, faith (one of the founding pillars of the mission of NRI), during these quarantine times.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Senator in the Soup

By
As a National Review reader and fan as well as a writer, I am absolutely tickled that our magazine recently published an excellent piece arguing that American-style factory farming presents a threat of future epidemics — and that this piece was written by Spencer Case, Our Man in Wuhan, presumably the home of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Senator in the Soup

By
As a National Review reader and fan as well as a writer, I am absolutely tickled that our magazine recently published an excellent piece arguing that American-style factory farming presents a threat of future epidemics — and that this piece was written by Spencer Case, Our Man in Wuhan, presumably the home of ... Read More