Pope Francis leads the Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord in Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, January 6, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

For those following some of the larger and somewhat obscure debates about liberalism and the common good, there is a useful piece today (as there usually is) over at the Law and Liberty blog. My own thoughts are a bit too complex for a blog post, but this essay from Nathan Pinkoski, takes a tour through some of the relevant history and quashes the charge that all attempts at a modern Catholic politics on the Continent are mixed up with fascism.