The Corner

Elections

Is It Hypocrisy?

By

The Lincoln Project, a collection of former Republican political advisers who are opposed to Trump, recently created an ad tying Trump to the Confederate “Flag of Treason.”

Rick Wilson, one of the principals of the group, has been outspoken on the point.

 

Soon, the only place you’ll see the traitor’s flag of the loser Confederacy flown is at @realDonaldTrump rallies. https://t.co/CjsvF3eiwM

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 10, 2020

The ad campaign got a lot of positive press. But, a little Internet sleuthing showed that Wilson has posted pictures to Instagram featuring a cooler with the Confederate Flag and the words “The South Will Rise Again” on the top.

Wilson is an abrasive Twitter personality, often going after Trump supporters in scatological and sexual terms. And I don’t begrudge a few people enjoying the mini-scandal these pictures generate.

Comments

But, I wonder if “hypocrisy” is the right word for someone of this profession. Do we accuse whores of a lack of constancy and fidelity? Or do we just accuse people of doing their job?

The profession may always exist, but we need to recognize what it is: manipulating credulous low-information voters and credulous high-dollar donors to behave in certain ways. People who aren’t as suggestible as those two groups don’t have to take any of it seriously.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Revolution Comforts the Comfortable

By
Where the Left goes, squalor follows. The scene in militia-occupied Seattle is entirely familiar, the same kind of theatrical filth that has been a part of American counterculture from Woodstock through Occupy Wall Street. These are the idiot children of the American ruling class, toy radicals and Champagne ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Comforts the Comfortable

By
Where the Left goes, squalor follows. The scene in militia-occupied Seattle is entirely familiar, the same kind of theatrical filth that has been a part of American counterculture from Woodstock through Occupy Wall Street. These are the idiot children of the American ruling class, toy radicals and Champagne ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
PC Culture

NBC Appoints Itself Internet-Speech Arbiter

By
On the menu today: NBC News appoints itself the policeman of political speech on the Internet; Anthony Fauci has some good news to share but alludes to some bad news; and President Trump unwittingly helps his critics make money, yet again. It Turns Out the ‘NBC’ in ‘NBC News’ Is for ‘Now in the ... Read More
PC Culture

NBC Appoints Itself Internet-Speech Arbiter

By
On the menu today: NBC News appoints itself the policeman of political speech on the Internet; Anthony Fauci has some good news to share but alludes to some bad news; and President Trump unwittingly helps his critics make money, yet again. It Turns Out the ‘NBC’ in ‘NBC News’ Is for ‘Now in the ... Read More