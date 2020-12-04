Is It Still a ‘Coup’ If Democrats Do It?

There was a lot of talk about how Donald Trump’s challenges to the election amounted to a “coup.” Some of that was just a confusion of methods: It’s not a coup to have an election resolved through the legal process of recounts and court challenges — at least, not unless the judges themselves abandon the path of applying written law, something conservative judges have been quite unwilling to do. (This would be my quibble with Jason Steorts’ response to my earlier column on Trump-coup rhetoric — a court process is not the same as asking a legislature to override the …
Wisconsin Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Trump Campaign Legal Challenge
The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Thursday it will not hear the Trump campaign's latest legal challenge to President Trump's election loss in the swing state last month. The campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning in Wisconsin's high court alleging that abuse of absentee voting affected 220,000 ballots in the ... Read More
If You Like Your Police, You Can Keep Your Police
The most amusing thing about the Obama v. the Squad kerfuffle is that there is not actually an inch of substantive daylight between the supposed combatants. Former President Obama does not disagree with the sentiments or objectives of Ilhan Omar et al. He disagrees with their tactic of pursuing it through a ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
America Waits Out the Biden Era
Now that the post-electoral haze is clearing a little, and we see that the Democrats so skillfully arranged for massive ballot-harvesting electoral fraud in several swing states that their likely theft of the election may, in yet another demonstration of the atrophied condition of the American legal system, be ... Read More
Progressives Are No Longer Defenders of Free Expression
A half-century ago, progressives used to push limitless free expression, blasting conservatives for their allegedly blinkered traditionalism. They boasted of obliterating once-normal boundaries in art, music, and literature to allow nudity, profanity, sexuality, and anti-American boilerplate. Now? The Left ... Read More
Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance
On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More
The Climate Warriors are Eyeing Your Plate
The war on red meat, spearheaded by vegetarians (and then vegans) has been going on for years. More recently, the climate warriors have joined in. A decade or so ago, the idea that climate change might have been used as a justification for either banishing meat from the table — or repricing it so that it was ... Read More
Wonder Drug Cures All Problems
I’ve just discovered a film that has changed my life. Give it a chance, and it’ll change yours, too. The film is Another Round, by the sly Dane Thomas Vinterberg (The Celebration), and it heralds the discovery of a miraculous substance by four friends, all of them high-school teachers in Denmark, on the ... Read More
Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden over Neera Tanden OMB Appointment
Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday criticized President-elect Joe Biden for his decision to tap Neera Tanden for a Cabinet-level position in his administration, saying Tanden's foreign policy makes her a bad choice to handle the country's budget. "Neera Tanden thinks the way to reduce our deficit is to ... Read More
The Conspiracy Theory That Could Hand Joe Biden the Senate
There is no evidence that Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are secretly working for the Democratic National Committee, but no one has definitively disproved it, either. That’s the kind of conspiratorial reasoning that the Wood-Powell duo, with their deep commitment to wild and unfalsifiable charges, might apply to ... Read More
