Is It Time for Mitch McConnell to Step Aside?

Surprise, surprise, Chris Buskirk, publisher and editor of American Greatness, believes that the biggest takeaway from these past few election cycles should be that it’s time for Mitch McConnell to take his leave as head of the Republican caucus in the Senate. Naturally.

For Buskirk, the proof is in the pudding. Let’s start back in 2016. Buskirk writes that:

It is McConnell who has been the architect of Republican defeat in the Senate. Heading into the 2016 election, there were 54 Republican senators. After the election there were 52.

He stays intentionally vague for a reason. Republicans faced a tough map in 2016, …