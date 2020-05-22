Is Our Foster-Care Crisis Even Worse because of COVID-19?

The Corner

Naomi Schaefer Riley is the latest guest on our occasional virus-free forum series from the National Review Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society. Naomi has made herself a leading expert on child-welfare issues in recent years. She is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum. Among other things, she’s author of six books, including, most recently, Be the Parent: Stop Banning Seesaws and Start Banning Snapchat(We talk about getting off screens — even/especially now, too.)

Listen here:

