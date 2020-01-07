The Corner

PC Culture

Is Ricky Gervais Right-Wing?

By
Ricky Gervais hosts the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 5, 2019. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Handout via Reuters)

The British comedian Ricky Gervais can hardly be called a conservative. He voted for Jeremy Corbyn in 2017. He also hates religion, which he sees as an abandonment of critical thought and an embrace of hypocrisy. However, he includes “woke” culture in this category. At the recent Golden Globes, he said:

If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*** off. OK?

Much to his amusement, this has resulted in his being accused of being “right-wing.” Responding to this on Twitter, he said: “how the f*** can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing? [laugh emoji]?”

If the recent British election has taught us anything about left-wing politics, it’s that the elites are becoming increasingly out of step with the public. In what was a complete shock to its leadership, the British Labour Party endured devastating losses in working-class constituencies and nowhere near enough gains in metropolitan bubbles (like Putney) to make up for it.

Comments

The most likely person to vote Labour now is a young, university-educated, middle-class woman.

A broader trend here is that where lefty-ism used to be about class, about the working man being able to have enough to feed himself and his family, it is now about identity. Ricky Gervais was correct. This kind of politics is as self-defeating as it is risible.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More