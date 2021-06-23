Is Sheldon Whitehouse a Racist or an Anti-racist?

This defense of Sheldon Whitehouse’s membership in an all-white beach club is doing the rounds:

Sheldon Whitehouse has been a fighter for racial and economic justice his whole life. Full stop. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 22, 2021

Whitehouse’s spokesman has offered a similar line, contending that the senator “has dedicated his entire career to promoting equity and protecting civil rights, as his record shows.”

A good number of people have pushed back against these retorts by pointing out that they are little more than “do as I say not as I do” arguments that give those with the “correct” political beliefs a standing exemption from judgment. And, of course, they are precisely that. What David Cicilline and others are doing for Sheldon Whitehouse here …