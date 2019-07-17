The Corner

PC Culture

Is the Pledge of Allegiance Not ‘Inclusive’?

By
New citizens stand during the Pledge of Allegiance at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, April 10, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Every few years I return to a truly remarkable paper that Mona Charen wrote for the Center of the American Experiment a long time ago now: “Morality in a Pluralistic Society.” She presented it at an event 23 years ago this month as part of a year-long series on religious expression in public squares. I had asked her to come to the Twin Cities after she wrote a superb syndicated column on the topic, not just about the (obvious) importance of tolerance and sensitivity on the part of religious majorities towards religious minorities, but also the reverse. What about, she asked, the (less frequently acknowledged) importance of tolerance and sensitivity on the part of religious minorities when it comes to public expressions of spiritual belief by those of the majority?

The most immediate reason for rereading Mona’s brilliant essay the other day is that it spoke to the current controversy in St. Louis Park over whether city-council meetings should open with the Pledge of Allegiance.  Council members and others who oppose the practice argue it’s insufficiently inclusive in a city with an increasing minority population.  

Whatever one thinks of this argument — and I’m not a fan — I’m happy to grant it’s largely driven by a wish to be respectful of those who might feel, at the very least, uncomfortable if just about everyone nearby rose to recite the pledge and they preferred not to.  Please keep this framing in mind as you read the following excerpts from Mona’s paper:

We know that under our constitutional and moral system, the majority has an obligation to respect the conscience and the inherent rights of minorities.  What do minorities owe majorities? . . .

I am Jewish and can well recall being a little discomforted by being asked to sing Christmas carols in school. On the one hand, I loved Christmas carols. I still do. And I still sing along with all of them when I’m in a department store at Christmas time — though I’m sure I get a lot of the words wrong.  But while I really enjoyed Christmas carols, I was an earnest little kid, and very attached to my identity as Jewish, so when it came to lyrics in certain carols like “Christ is the Lord,” I squirmed.

But believe it or not, I didn’t sue the school district! I simply didn’t sing those words. In a choir of 30 or 40 kids, one voice falling silent for a few second is not noticeable. I felt true to my beliefs, and a constitutional crisis was averted. . . .

Comments

Minorities owe themselves and the majority a sense of proportion. It is certainly reasonable to ask the majority to be respectful of minority viewpoints. It is unreasonable to demand that the majority stop being what they are. I think that’s what these holiday [ACLU-type] cases amount to — a demand that Christian stop acting Christian because they might offend Jews, atheists, Buddhists, or whatever. It is fair to say, “make room”; it’s not fair to say, “make yourselves over.”

Back to St. Louis Park and the rest of Minnesota and the nation.  

We have a societal obligation to be welcoming and alert to ever-increasing diversity in various situations and quarters. But that’s not to say we have an obligation to make ourselves over as a people. If standing and reciting the pledge at council meetings is who and what St. Louis Park residents have been, they should continue doing so if their elected representatives respectfully so choose.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Mitch Pearlstein is the founder and senior fellow at Center of the American Experiment in Minneapolis.

Most Popular

U.S.

Men Literally Died for That Flag, You Idiots

By
The American flag’s place in our culture is beginning to look less unassailable. The symbol itself is under attack, as we’ve seen with Nike dumping a shoe design featuring an early American flag, Megan Rapinoe defending her national-anthem protests (she says she will never sing the song again), and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

He Just Can’t Help Himself

By
By Saturday, the long-simmering fight between Nancy Pelosi and her allies on one side and the “squad” associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the other had risen to an angrier and more destructive level at the Netroots Nation conference. Representative Ayanna Pressley, an African-American Massachusetts ... Read More
Books

The Plot against Kavanaugh

By
Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery,  256 pp., $28.99) The nomination and confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was the political event of 2018, though not for the reasons anyone expected. All High Court confirmations these days are fraught with emotion and tumult ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Ilhan Omar Is Completely Assimilated

By
Beto O’Rourke, the losing Texas Senate candidate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate, had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole. The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville, Tenn., last week: ... Read More
White House

On Gratitude and Immigration

By
Like both Rich and David, I consider it flatly inappropriate for the president of the United States to be telling Americans -- rhetorically or otherwise -- to “go back where you came from.” In consequence, you will find no defense of the president from me, either. What Trump tweeted over the weekend was ... Read More
Sports

We All Wanted to Love the Women’s Soccer Team

By
For the first time in my life, I did not root for an American team. Whatever the sport, I have always rooted American. And if those who called in to my radio show were representative of my audience, many millions of Americans made the same sad choice. It takes a lot for people like me not to root for an ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Squad’ Gives a Gift to Donald Trump

By
On Sunday, Donald Trump gave the Democrats a gift -- comments that indicate he thinks native-born congresswomen he detests should “go back” to the countries of their ancestors. On Monday, the four congresswomen handed Trump a gift in return, managing to respond to the president’s insults in some of the most ... Read More