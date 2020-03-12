Is the President Safe?

Cabinet-level ministers of Iran and France have tested positive for the coronavirus. So has a junior health minister in the United Kingdom. Now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada is “self-isolating” out of caution. Naturally, a question occurs: Are America’s senior politicians safe, including the president?

In the last week, we learned that a confirmed carrier of coronavirus who had extensive access to senior American politicians at CPAC had brought this virus in the vicinity of people who were close to President Trump on the final day. So far, those people have not fallen ill. After that was reported, Vice President Pence said that he did not know if the president had been tested during a press conference.

But presidents deal with many people. And now, it turns out that a Brazilian government spokesman who met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago last weekend has tested positive. I also can’t be the only one who entertained the dark thought that President Trump looked nervous and unwell during his Oval Office address to the nation. Given his potential exposure, it’s important for the president to be tested soon. Though he doesn’t seem like the type of man who would consent to one easily.

