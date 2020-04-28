The Corner

Politics & Policy

Is There Less Than Meets the Eye to the Common Good v. Liberty Debate?

By

The coronavirus crisis has emphatically not been a clarifying moment in the great Common-Good Conservatism versus Liberty-Oriented Conservatism debate. A lot of the common-good people, when asked to sacrifice for the common good during a pandemic by social distancing, have been saying, “What about my rights, dammit? What about my liberty?” Meanwhile, many conservative writers who have been vehemently opposed to the common-good conservatives have reacted to calls for re-opening up quickly by saying, “But we must consider the common good.” Of course, there’s something to be said for both impulses, and where you come down on any given issue often depends on the answers to various prudential questions. It’s almost as if the common good and liberty, virtue and freedom, are all important and conservatives should always seek to balance them.

Comments

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
U.S.

The 142 Most Absurdly Locked-Down Counties in America

By
In the coronavirus debate, the word “patchwork” tends to be a pejorative. The Guardian warned, “U.S. states’ moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns risk dangerous patchwork.” Colorado Public Radio wrote of an emerging flexible approach in the Centennial State, “Officials Raise Concerns as State ... Read More
U.S.

The 142 Most Absurdly Locked-Down Counties in America

By
In the coronavirus debate, the word “patchwork” tends to be a pejorative. The Guardian warned, “U.S. states’ moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns risk dangerous patchwork.” Colorado Public Radio wrote of an emerging flexible approach in the Centennial State, “Officials Raise Concerns as State ... Read More