Is There Something Worse Than Getting Saved from Being Stabbed?

That’s the question raised by this CNN segment, where the anchor, talking to “anti-racism” guru Ibram X. Kendi, seems to suggest that the only trauma suffered by the girl in pink in the Columbus shooting video was being right next to the girl who was shot. This was a tragic situation all around, and no doubt wrenching and traumatizing for everyone, but it’s worth noting that the girl in pink was about to be stabbed by the girl who was shot:

Kendi chastises Columbus cops for shooting a girl threatening to stab two others: “What would have happened” if the attacker had instead been rich and white? pic.twitter.com/60i7NC5BX4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2021