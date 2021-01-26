The Senate held a test vote on the Senate impeachment trial and 45 Republicans voted to dismiss, suggesting that the vote to convict probably won’t go beyond what seemed the likeliest votes at the outset (Romney, Sasse, Collins, Murkowski, and Toomey). In the scheme of things, that would be a lot of members of a president’s own party voting to convict, given that previously there’s been zero or one (Romney the first time around). But, of course, it’s far short of the 17 Republican necessary to convict. This trial could end up being more of a political afterthought than the first one, when Washington was consumed by it but even Democratic presidential candidates out on the campaign trail weren’t talking about it.
The Corner
It Looks Like Five Republican Votes to Convict (Give or Take)
The Latest
Sanders Suggests $15 Minimum Wage Can Be Achieved Through Budget Reconciliation
Without reconciliation, the measure would have a tough time passing the evenly divided Senate.
Rand Paul Says Trump Impeachment 'Dead on Arrival' in Senate
The Kentucky Republican on Tuesday forced a point of order vote on holding an impeachment trial.
DOJ Rescinds 'Zero Tolerance' Border Policy
Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson sent a new memo to federal prosecutors, saying the department would return to the earlier policy of deciding cases.
Biden to Reopen Obamacare Marketplaces for Special COVID Enrollment Period
Biden plans to bolster outreach and enrollment programs as well as scrap changes to Medicare made by the Trump administration.
White House Chief of Staff Defends Teachers Unions Refusing to Return to School
Klain advocated for President Biden’s plan for reopening schools in 100 days and backed teachers’ objections to teaching in-person.
Biden’s Inauguration Speech Was a Lot Like Trump’s
Biden’s scaremongering imagery has been memory-holed together with Trump’s promises of unity and healing.