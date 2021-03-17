It Sure Looks As If Joe Biden Lied About His Tax Plan

President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing the “American Rescue Plan,” a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House, March 11, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Did Joe Biden mislead the country about his tax plans during his campaign for president? Unless Jen Psaki misspoke this afternoon, it sure looks as if he did. Here’s what she said:

Psaki says potential tax increase on those making $400,000 or more means that income threshold applies to "families." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 17, 2021

This is directly at odds with the promise on Joe Biden’s website, which reads:

Joe Biden will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. Period.

One cannot square “anyone” and “families.” And what is that “period” doing there, if not to make the preceding statement emphatic?

It is also at odds with what Biden said this morning on Good Morning America:

“Anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small to a significant tax increase,” Biden said during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “You make less than $400,000, you won’t see one single penny in additional federal tax.”

Anybody. Not any family

And it is at odds with what Jen Psaki said yesterday:

“The president remains committed to his pledge from the campaign that nobody making under $400,000 a year will have their taxes increased.”

Nobody. Not no household.

Watch this space.