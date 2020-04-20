The Corner

Media

It’s Not Okay to Not Be Okay Right Now

By

CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter cried this weekend. I know this because he told us:

Comments

There have been numerous spontaneous moments of emotional expression by journalists and leaders in American history. Many brave men and women have broken down in the face of mass death, personal tragedy, and national calamity. But never in history, as far as I can tell, has a highly paid journalist informed his audience that he’d crawled under his sheets and sobbed the night before over the news — and then run a pre-planned segment to talk more about his crying while lecturing the rest of the country on how they should feel.

I’m certainly not a champion of machismo, but panicky emotionalism is contagious. I’m sure most Americans are overwhelmed by the coronavirus crisis — certainly the thousands who are dying in hospitals and thousands who are fighting to save them. Many doubtlessly feel like crying but don’t do so in public for the sake of their families, communities, employees, and congregations. This is a ghastly event, but like every other generation that’s experienced horrible things — and every one of them has — we’re going to survive. Pull it together.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More