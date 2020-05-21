The Corner

U.S.

‘It’s OK to Acknowledge Good Covid-19 News’

By

I have a column up at Politico today on how the press is ignoring or distorting encouraging COVID trends:

The question now is whether the media and political system can absorb good news on the virus, which is often ignored or buried under misleading storylines.

The press has a natural affinity for catastrophes, which make compelling viewing and good copy. The pandemic is indeed a once-in-a-generation story. So the media is naturally loath to shift gears and acknowledge that the coronavirus  has begun to loosen its grip.

Meanwhile, progressives and many journalists have developed a near-theological commitment to the lockdowns, such that any information that undermines them is considered unwelcome, even threatening. This accounts for the widespread sense that no one should say things have gotten better . . . or people are going to die.

Usually when it is thought the public can’t handle the truth, it is a truth about some threat that could spark panic. In this case, the truth is information that might make people think it’s safe to go outside again.

Further to this point, our friend David Bahnsen shared these charts with me today, which show steady or declining cases in reopening states even as testing goes up:

U.S.

U.S.

Law & the Courts

Law & the Courts

Politics & Policy

Politics & Policy

U.S.

U.S.

Elections

Elections

NR PLUS Economy & Business

NR PLUS Economy & Business

