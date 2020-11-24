The Corner

It’s Only ‘Free and Fair’ When We Win

Joe Biden at a campaign appearance in Pittsburgh, Pa., August 31, 2020; President Trump at a White House coronavirus briefing, August 10, 2020. (Alan Freed, Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Indeed, this is astonishing:

In 2018, after two years of media spinning tales about shady Russian infiltrators in our government, 67 percent of Democrats believed that Putin’s gremlins had bored into our voting machines and altered the outcome to put Donald Trump in the White House. Today, 91 percent of Democrats believe the 2020 election was “free and fair.” Does this mean Trump, unlike Barack Obama, was able to stop the Russians from “interfering” in our democracy? Why, one wonders, would this alleged fascist do such a thing?

It all remains a mystery.

1996 might be the last time in a long time that the bases of both parties were generally satisfied that the outcome of the presidential election was legitimate. Many Democrats — it’s a big hobbyhorse of the conspiratorial Left — believe George W. Bush stole Florida in 2000. No amount of evidence will change their minds. There is no credible evidence Barack Obama is a foreigner. There is no credible evidence that Donald Trump was a Russian asset. And so far, there is no credible evidence that widespread cheating gave Joe Biden the presidency this year. It’s true that conservatives who adopt these notions are generally dismissed as conspiracy kooks, while liberals who embrace them are given platforms on CNN. But it’s clear that large numbers of partisans on both sides only believe elections are free and fair when they win.

U.S.

The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash

By
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
Books

Jordan Peterson v. the Publishing Mob

By
Staff at Penguin Random House Canada have “confronted management” about the decision to publish Jordan Peterson’s book in an “emotional town hall,” Vice reports. Peterson’s Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life will be released in March 2021. Apparently, one “junior employee who is a member of the ... Read More
Elections

To ‘Steal’ an Election

By
Dan has a good article on the homepage, the main point of which is that the system worked, since Trump’s efforts to reverse the election failed. Certainly I agree with him about that. But he also finds charges that Trump tried to “steal” the election “overheated.” Since I made such a claim myself, I ... Read More
