‘Its Political Nature’

J. K. Rowling in New York City, 2016 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Today is J. K. Rowling’s birthday. Until recently, the author was most famous for writing Harry Potter, the best-selling book series in history. These days, though, she is more famous for her alleged “transphobia”; i.e., her statements about the biological reality of sex and women’s-only spaces, which have sparked the ire of transgender activists and extremists.

To celebrate her birthday, a woman’s-rights campaigner, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, paid around $1,600 for an advertisement that simply read “I [heart] JK Rowling,” which was put up at the main train station in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital city.

But as happened with Keen-Minshull’s previous billboard campaign displaying the dictionary definition of the word “woman,” the advertisement was soon taken down because of, what Network Rail described as, “its political nature”

Keen-Minshull told The Times of London: “I am astounded that they have found a way to take it down. We are in incredibly sinister times when an expression of love and solidarity is perceived to be hateful.”

Sinister times indeed. . .

