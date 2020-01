A new CBS News/YouGov poll has a three-way tie in Iowa, with Sanders, Buttigieg, and Biden all at 23, and Warren a step behind at 16. Klobuchar is still back at 7. Sanders is showing some momentum, while Biden has ticked up, and Buttigieg is holding steady. This is anyone’s race, but Biden is in the best position strategically — a win is a huge step to the nomination for him, whereas a loss with a decent showing is very survivable.