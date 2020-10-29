The Corner

Culture

It’s Shocking That the Girl Scouts Even Thought to Recognize Amy Coney Barrett’s Achievement

By

So my immediate reaction to the Girl Scouts-Amy Coney Barrett tweet story was a wee bit of hopeful surprise. I would have never expected them to acknowledge her confirmation. She’s the kind of woman who is rarely included in celebrations of women, because she’s not the right kind of woman. Perhaps I’ve had some personal experience of this — being called a self-hating woman and such in my time. And the Girls Scouts went south — or left — a long time ago. In fact, last night I had the rude awakening that it was 20 years ago that I wrote a piece for National Review called “The Cookie Crumbles,” about all the sexual revolutionary values that had become a part of the Girl Scouts. For years — a decade or more — I would get monthly notes from mothers who had declared their independence from the Girl Scouts because of their own discoveries in the materials or run-ins with the ideology. It’s criminal because this is yet another institution doing violence to the innocence of children. Also, who wants to have to decline a sweet child with cookies to sell?

Comments

By the way, for parents looking for alternatives to the Girl Scouts: The American Heritage Girls are the way to go.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Economy & Business

Daylight Savings Forever

By
Before I became a parent, I didn't have especially strong feelings about the time shifting by an hour twice a year. Like most people I was aware of the downsides -- increased car accidents, schedule confusion, etc. -- and I figured it would be better to knock it off. But I didn't feel personally offended by ... Read More
Economy & Business

Daylight Savings Forever

By
Before I became a parent, I didn't have especially strong feelings about the time shifting by an hour twice a year. Like most people I was aware of the downsides -- increased car accidents, schedule confusion, etc. -- and I figured it would be better to knock it off. But I didn't feel personally offended by ... Read More