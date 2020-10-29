It’s Shocking That the Girl Scouts Even Thought to Recognize Amy Coney Barrett’s Achievement

So my immediate reaction to the Girl Scouts-Amy Coney Barrett tweet story was a wee bit of hopeful surprise. I would have never expected them to acknowledge her confirmation. She’s the kind of woman who is rarely included in celebrations of women, because she’s not the right kind of woman. Perhaps I’ve had some personal experience of this — being called a self-hating woman and such in my time. And the Girls Scouts went south — or left — a long time ago. In fact, last night I had the rude awakening that it was 20 years ago that I wrote a piece for National Review called “The Cookie Crumbles,” about all the sexual revolutionary values that had become a part of the Girl Scouts. For years — a decade or more — I would get monthly notes from mothers who had declared their independence from the Girl Scouts because of their own discoveries in the materials or run-ins with the ideology. It’s criminal because this is yet another institution doing violence to the innocence of children. Also, who wants to have to decline a sweet child with cookies to sell?

Advertisement

By the way, for parents looking for alternatives to the Girl Scouts: The American Heritage Girls are the way to go.