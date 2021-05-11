The Corner

Media

It’s the Little Things

By
A sign warns customers of a Shell gas station shut down by lack of electric power in Pflugerville, Texas, February 16, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Reuters)

It’s only a tweet, but it’s a nice little example of media bias nevertheless:

“Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas.” That isn’t true, of course. But, irrespective, why was it put in? There’s no way that the Times could know this so definitively, and there’s no way that the paper could prevent it becoming a hostage to fortune, either.

I understand why a defensive DNC might add that assurance into a tweet on the topic. I don’t understand why the Times felt the need to. Unless . . .

