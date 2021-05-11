It’s the Little Things

A sign warns customers of a Shell gas station shut down by lack of electric power in Pflugerville, Texas, February 16, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Reuters)

It’s only a tweet, but it’s a nice little example of media bias nevertheless:

Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. fuel artery that was shut down by a cyberattack, said it hoped to restore most operations by the end of the week. Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas. Here’s what to know. https://t.co/kX58tBAd78 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 11, 2021

“Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas.” That isn’t true, of course. But, irrespective, why was it put in? There’s no way that the Times could know this so definitively, and there’s no way that the paper could prevent it becoming a hostage to fortune, either.

I understand why a defensive DNC might add that assurance into a tweet on the topic. I don’t understand why the Times felt the need to. Unless . . .