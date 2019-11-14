Ivanka, Ramesh, KLO: Watch Them This Afternoon

At 2 p.m. (Eastern), National Review Institute Senior Fellow Ramesh Ponnuru and Ivanka Trump will be having an hour-long NRI-sponsored conversation on the importance of exploring conservative policies that encourage strong family structures. Kathryn Jean Lopez, who oversees NRIs’ Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society, will perform the introductions, and the ensuing conversation will discuss the importance of paid family leave and expanded child-care options as issues conservative and pro-life communities propose in order to help working families and those families seeking assistance when they engage in adoptions.

The actual event is invitation-only, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch it. Here’s the livestream link.