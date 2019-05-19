Typewriter (PxHere)

If you didn’t write that, you sure as heck have been thinking it, and probably a lot. So why not get that nagging task in the rearview mirror and make your donation now to NR’s 2019 Spring Webathon, in which we are soliciting $175,000 in support from our readers in order to fortify our efforts to battle socialism. Which we just did, bigly, in a firecracker of a special issue that blasts all its guns at the nasty ideology. It was the second of a two-part effort preceded by another humdinger of a special issue, which exclusively defended free markets, the nemesis of socialism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On this weekend we find that our current effort has surpassed the $70,000 mark, thanks to the selfless generosity of some 600 donors. We’re thinking there must be another thousand or so good people who are . . . meaning to. To donate. Like these kindly folks have just made good on their commitment, sporting comments along with their coins:

Matthew makes a $20 grant and is prepping the next generation: “Long time reader. Now my eleven-year-old son is learning to love the magazine.” You can’t get them started too soon!

Howard is good for $125 and is all in on our mission: “More people need to understand and be able to persuade others of the benefits of individual liberty and free-market capitalism vs. the inevitable economic and human destruction of socialism. This will help further the cause!” Indeed, it does. Thanks.

Mark sends General Grant thisaway, and who better to lead a battle: “Keep fighting the good free market/open society fight, until America, or at least the lefty parts of it, once again comes to its senses (or if that is too much to ask, steps back from the brink of insanity. Hmmm, is even that too much to ask!?). As Bill Buckley always reminded us, despair is a sin. We shall prevail!

Another Fifty comes from Stephen, who is our kind of advocate: “Clearest and most logical articles available. A must for conservatives, a ‘should’ for all others.” Darn tootin! Thanks.

Howard’s $200 donation has to do with this opinion: “ National Review is the finest conservative publication in the land. Keep up the good work.” Keeping, thanks to you.

is the finest conservative publication in the land. Keep up the good work.” Keeping, thanks to you. Courtney tenders 100 smackers and calls for a dose of WFB: “How about re-running some of Bill Buckley’s interviews on public media to remind us all of what NR is all about. The phalanx of skillful writers themselves could use a little reminder of that flashing, disarming smile and that penetrating intellect that bonded us to him.”

And then there is Kirby, a beloved NR friend, who sends a C note and inspiring words: “Wish this could be more. National Review has been my constant guide and companion since high school, a long time ago. I wouldn’t be the conservative I am today without it. For 50 years, I’ve been educated, entertained, enraged, engaged, and enthusiastic about the best writing around by the best conservative writers and pundits. I’ve also gotten to know many of them and consider them friends as well. A simple truth: Without NR, there would be no conservative movement worthy of that title. Here I stand, I can do no other. Dominus Vobiscum.” Tuus est superduperibus!

has been my constant guide and companion since high school, a long time ago. I wouldn’t be the conservative I am today without it. For 50 years, I’ve been educated, entertained, enraged, engaged, and enthusiastic about the best writing around by the best conservative writers and pundits. I’ve also gotten to know many of them and consider them friends as well. A simple truth: Without NR, there would be no conservative movement worthy of that title. Here I stand, I can do no other. Dominus Vobiscum.” Tuus est superduperibus! One last mention. It’s Michael. And he gives a thousand bucks. Gasp! And wonders: “Will these pernicious ideas never die?” With friends like you at our side, yep.

We’ll close this update first by making Courtney’s day: Here’s a great Firing Line episode, from 1981, with Bill and George Gilder discussing “Wealth and Poverty”:

We’re settled on the fact that you’re wanting to donate. The objective becomes to make that happen, if only because you are on board with helping NR combat socialism. Can you match Mark’s $50, Kirby’s $100, Howard’s $200? Maybe even Michael’s $1,000? Please give what you can, knowing that we know that your (deeply appreciated!) generosity is selfless. And consequential. Help us get to our goal of $175,000 by donating to the 2019 Spring Webathon here. If you wish to send a check, here’s the drill: Make it payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Spring 2019 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. Thank you very much.