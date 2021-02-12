The Corner

Politics & Policy

Ixnay on Ismay

By

The Massachusetts official who spoke of the need to “break the will” of greenhouse-gas emitters has resigned, saying his remarks were misinterpreted.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Recommended

The Latest