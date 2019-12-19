J. K. Rowling Criticizes Transgender Extremism

The Corner

J. K. Rowling, the celebrated author of the Harry Potter series, has not been shy in the past about expressing her political views: for example, her scathing tweets about Donald Trump. However, when it comes to transgender extremism she has — until now — trodden more carefully.

For instance, when Rowling was criticized for following the women’s-rights campaigner, Magdalen Berns (who, prior to her death earlier this year, was outspoken about her belief in biological sex) on Twitter, Rowling neither apologized nor explained.

However, since an English employment tribunal has ruled in a landmark case that Maya Forstater, a tax expert, was legitimately dismissed for her job for posting tweets moderately expressing her belief in the immutability of sex and the dangers of gender self-identification laws, Rowling decided to speak out:

Hopefully more liberal celebrities will be inspired to speak out.

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
