J. K. Rowling Criticizes Transgender Extremism

J. K. Rowling, the celebrated author of the Harry Potter series, has not been shy in the past about expressing her political views: for example, her scathing tweets about Donald Trump. However, when it comes to transgender extremism she has — until now — trodden more carefully.

For instance, when Rowling was criticized for following the women’s-rights campaigner, Magdalen Berns (who, prior to her death earlier this year, was outspoken about her belief in biological sex) on Twitter, Rowling neither apologized nor explained.

However, since an English employment tribunal has ruled in a landmark case that Maya Forstater, a tax expert, was legitimately dismissed for her job for posting tweets moderately expressing her belief in the immutability of sex and the dangers of gender self-identification laws, Rowling decided to speak out:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Hopefully more liberal celebrities will be inspired to speak out.