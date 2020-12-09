J. K. Rowling Speaks Out against ‘Climate of Fear’

No one likes to be called a bigot. That’s why many of us will go to great lengths to avoid such a slur, even when it is uttered by the ignorant or the unreasonable. These days this often involves self-censoring the wholly defensible knowledge of the immutable and binary nature of sex.

It is this self-censorship that has allowed a structure of tyranny and lies to be erected around us in the form of gender-identity ideology. The billionaire Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling, however, has had enough. In an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, she complained of a “climate of fear” around the transgender debate. Rowling said that since being outspoken on the issue, she had received bags full of “heart-breaking” letters from women who, like the 23-year-old who recently sued the British National Health Service’s gender-identity youth clinic, had regretted the permanent damage done to their bodies through the fantasy of “sex-change” interventions.

Rowling reiterated her earlier statements that “many women are concerned about the challenges to their fundamental rights posed by certain aspects of gender identity ideology.”