Crypto-Racism, He Cried (Of Course)

It’s almost part of Jamelle Bouie’s job description to accuse people of racism, so his tweet about my book today — based on a tendentious review — was par for the course:

here’s the review, which you could sum up as “this book is crypto-racist trash” https://t.co/4WyWMkD3eB — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) November 7, 2019

Still, even by his standards, this is low and dishonest about a book that advances national loyalty as a corrective to racial and partisan tribalism. Not that Bouie cares — if he let evidence get in the way of his rote and indiscriminate charges of racism, he’d be rendered practically mute.