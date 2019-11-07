Crypto-Racism, He Cried (Of Course)

The Corner

It’s almost part of Jamelle Bouie’s job description to accuse people of racism, so his tweet about my book today — based on a tendentious review — was par for the course:

Still, even by his standards, this is low and dishonest about a book that advances national loyalty as a corrective to racial and partisan tribalism. Not that Bouie cares — if he let evidence get in the way of his rote and indiscriminate charges of racism, he’d be rendered practically mute.

