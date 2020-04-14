‘James Comey Should Apologize’

The Corner

I wrote today about how new revelations make the FBI’s conduct of the Russia investigation look even worse:

It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders — at best.

President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally be true.

We’ve spent years obsessing about Russian interference in our politics, and now it turns out that the original FBI investigation into the Trump campaign that morphed into the Mueller probe may have been instigated, in part, by Russian disinformation.

In other words, the Russians may have succeeded in getting us to turn even more viciously against ourselves and conduct our politics in an ongoing crisis atmosphere — all by feeding a few lies to a private eye hired by the Hillary Clinton campaign to dig up dirt on Trump.

