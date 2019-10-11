James Madison > Alan Dershowitz

Comments
Make Satan Great Again
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More
Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Woke Capital Has Exposed Itself
For more than four years — from the opening moments of the rise of so-called woke capital — conservatives have been yelling about the blatant, obvious hypocrisy of the entire activist corporate enterprise. The same companies that imposed or threatened economic sanctions against such states as Indiana, North ... Read More
What Is Ben Sasse Thinking?
Ben Sasse is very apologetic and carrying three cold cans of Bud Light when he enters the Senate office room where I’ve been waiting to interview him. “I’m embarrassed,” Sasse says as he hands a can to me and one to his communications director, James Wegmann. “My dad would beat my ass. I’m 67 minutes ... Read More
Our Constitution Is Clear on Powers, and We Really Should Read It
Making the click-through worthwhile: a full-throated defense of the powers and authorities of those in elected office, as set under the U.S. Constitution, and how that stance proved inconvenient to many in the political realm in recent years; ESPN suddenly loses its voice when it comes to covering the NBA’s ... Read More
South Park Gives the NBA a Lesson in How to Stand Up to China
Businesses operating in a globalized world must sometimes make compromises to accommodate autocratic regimes as they expand abroad, but it is essential that they don’t abandon their core values in the process. This has been brought into stark relief over the past few days, as the Chinese state has sought to ... Read More
FBI’s Foreign Surveillance Program Violated Americans’ Civil Liberties, FISA Court Finds
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has ruled that an FBI program intended to target foreign suspects violated Americans' constitutional right to privacy by collecting the personal information of American citizens along with the foreign targets of the surveillance. According to the ruling, tens of ... Read More
The Senate GOP’s No-Win Scenario
In response to news reports over the weekend that at least one additional administration whistleblower has come forward to say what he or she knows about President Trump’s Ukrainian schemes, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “I’ve seen this movie before — with Brett Kavanaugh. More and more ... Read More
Grassley Seeks Update after Asking DOJ to Investigate Swetnick and Avenatti’s Kavanaugh Allegations
Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) on Tuesday asked the Justice Department for an update on his criminal referrals of several people suspected of lying to investigators regarding accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Grassley, who chaired the Judiciary Committee during ... Read More