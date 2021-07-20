Herewith, a friendly reminder that Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson owe you nothing. That’s right: Nothing. Nada. Zip. Zero. Nil. Bubkes.

In the last two weeks, both Branson and Bezos have each been flown into space by the private exploration companies they own. Since then, I have read complaint after complaint about their endeavors. It’s grotesque! It’s selfish! It’s narcissism!

“Why don’t they fix the problems on earth?”

Sure, they could do that, if they want to. But if they don’t? That’s fine, too. The thing is — and this seems to be the part that far too many people seem to struggle …