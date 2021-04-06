Jeff Bezos Backs Tax Hikes for Infrastructure Days after Biden Blasts Amazon for Avoiding Corporate Taxes

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at a news conference in Seattle, Wash., 2014. (Jason Redmond/Reuters)

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, announced on Tuesday:

We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure. Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and it’s the right time to work together to make this happen. We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides—both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate). We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness.

Just last Wednesday, President Biden launched an attack on Amazon, claiming the company uses “various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax.” Former Obama administration spokesman and current head of Amazon communications, Jay Carney, responded by pointing to research and development tax credits that the company claims.

Amazon would likely be one of the corporate beneficiaries of the trillions of dollars of federal spending being envisioned by Biden, particularly his call for a massive investment in expanding broadband access.